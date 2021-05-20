Early morning fire in Albertville damages Governor’s Place Apartments, one man arrested

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An apartment building is considered a total loss following an early morning blaze in Albertville. Police have one person in custody for allegedly hindering police and fire efforts during the fire.
Around 1 a.m. on May 20, Albertville Fire & Rescue crews responded to Governor’s Place Apartments on George Wallace Drive for an emergency call.
One resident said she was getting ready for work when she heard a pop. As she exited her apartment, it started filling with smoke. The resident attempted to use a fire extinguisher in the unit but was unsuccessful in slowing the spread of the flames.
Resident Tammy Tipton said she is just thankful that even in a panic, her neighbors didn’t forget her.
“Someone banged on my door telling me to get out of my apartment, telling me the apartments were on fire. I ran out with everything I had on which was just my gown,” Tipton said. “I ran out with no shoes, just my gown on. Just an instant fear to get out.”
Tipton said some of the residents don’t have renters insurance because they just moved in, and as of Thursday morning, she doesn’t know if any of her belongings are salvageable.
“Keep us in your prayers because today is hard but the next few days will be even more,” Tipton said. “We have to find a new place to live, and we have to get all new everything.”
Albertville Fire says the building is considered a total loss due to fire and water damage.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith confirmed Gregory Michael Belue was arrested on an obstruction charge. The Chief said Belue’s actions were hindering police and fire efforts on the scene. Investigators believe that the fire started in his apartment. Chief Smith added Belue was also under the influence when he was arrested.
The fire resulted in no injuries according to Albertville Fire.
The Red Cross has been in contact with residents impacted by the apartment fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.