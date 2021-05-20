Decatur Police Department hiring patrol officers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’ve been considering a career in law enforcement, the Decatur Police Department wants to hear from you.
The department is looking to hire at least a dozen new patrol officers.
That’s because several officers in the department are retiring, so other patrol officers are moving up in the ranks.
We’re told you don’t need any previous law enforcement experience to apply, the department will get you trained.
“I believe law enforcement is a rewarding career because you can make a huge difference in your community. And it’s time for a new group of people to kind of step in and take care of the community,” Decatur Police public information liaison Irene Cardenas Martinez said.
