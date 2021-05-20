City Council announces pick for new Madison City Police Chief

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City Council has announced their top pick for the new Police Chief and his name is Johnny Gandy.
Madison City Council voted Gandy in as the new Chief by majority Thursday afternoon.
Gandy is currently a Captain of the Virginia Beach Police Department in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Mayor Finley announced he will finalize employment terms for a final Council vote at the June 14th City Council meeting.
“It was our job to present four extremely qualified candidates to Council for consideration, and we will move forward quickly to finalize this choice,” Mayor Finley said. “As Mayor, I am looking forward to working alongside Mr. Gandy to ensure that public safety and community connection with our residents in Madison continues to stay strong.”
A release from the City of Madison says negotiations for employment will take place in the following weeks.
