Where to find free meals for Huntsville City School students this summer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Attention parents! If you have a child who attends Huntsville City Schools, we now know the plans for students to get free meals during the summer.
The summer food program is for Huntsville City School students 18 and under. There are no financial requirements either, you don’t have to make above or below a certain amount of money. If your child or children are enrolled in the school district, this is for you!
It’s all thanks to the USDA and a federal program with the goal of helping parents feed their children.
Here at Huntsville City Schools, there are three different ways your child can get free meals.
First, there are 15 schools designated as “summer learning meal sites.” It’s for kids in summer school who will eat at school during the day.
The second option is curbside meal pickup. This option allows you to pick up the meals for that day, or for the whole week at once at one of 4 schools.
The third option is to pick up the meals at Brahan Springs Park or Dr. Richard Showers Recreation Center.
“I expect the participation will go up. You know, last year a lot of folks were impacted of course with Covid, and it impacted peoples ability to get transportation, to get to the school sites, to get to the children and pick up meals, so I expect this year’s participation to increase over the prior year,” said Henry Ward.
Once again, this program is completely free, so don’t miss out if you have a child who attends Huntsville City Schools.
Summer Learning Meal Sites
Breakfast and lunch meals will be served for students enrolled in the summer learning programs at the school sites listed below:
Dates Served: Monday, June 7, 2021 – Thursday, July 1, 2021, Monday - Thursday only. Closed Monday, July 5 for Independence Day.
Times Served: Breakfast at 7:30 a.m, Lunch at 11:30 a.m.
School Sites: Academy for Academics & Arts Elem./Middle, Blossomwood Elementary, Challenger Elem./Middle, Columbia High, Grissom High, Jemison High/McNair Jr. High, Lakewood Elementary, Lee/New Century High, Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary, Morris Elem./Middle, Providence Elementary, Ridgecrest Elementary, Rolling Hills Elementary, Sonnie Hereford Elementary, Whitesburg Elem./Middle, and Williams Elem./Middle
Curbside Meal Sites
Breakfast and lunch meal items will be served for all children under the age of 18 regardless of enrollment status/location. Parents may pick up meals for their children without the children being present in the vehicle.
Dates Served: Monday, June 7, 2021 – Thursday, July 22, 2021, Monday - Thursday only. Closed Monday, July 5 for Independence Day.
Times Served: 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
School Sites: Lakewood Elementary, Morris Elem./Middle, Rolling Hills Elementary, Whitesburg Elem./Middle
Mobile Meal Sites
Breakfast and lunch meal items will be served for all children under the age of 18 regardless of enrollment status/location. Parents may pick up meals for their children without the children being present.
Dates Served: Monday, June 7, 2021 – Thursday, July 22, 2021, Monday - Thursday only. Closed Monday, July 5 for Independence Day.
Dr. Richard Showers Recreation Center: 11:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m.
Brahan Springs Park: 12:45 p.m – 1:30 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.