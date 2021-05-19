A sound of normalcy: Muscle Shoals Sound Studios extending tours during summer

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - A piece of music history located right here in north Alabama is making a COVID comeback.
It’s another sign that we’re returning to normal.
Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, located at 3614 Jackson Highway, opened its doors as a recording studio in 1969. The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin and Cher are just a few of the legendary musicians who have recorded within the historic walls. In more recent years, The Black Keys and Band of Horses have made appearances at the studio, along with hundreds of local musicians throughout the south.
Muscle Shoals Sound Studio’s temporary hours are Tuesday through Saturday. But starting Memorial Day, tour hours will be extended, and it will be now open on Mondays!
Tucked away in a brick building are years of Shoals music history.
Chase Brandon works at the studio and is a fan of the music himself.
“I think the best part for me is telling people about the Swampers, talking about them and their careers, letting people know what they accomplished and just how good of musicians they were,” said Chase Brandon.
In the height of the pandemic, Muscle Shoals Sound Studio closed its doors and when it reopened, there weren’t many people coming to learn about the hit recording capital of the world.
“It was not looking that good, you know, during the middle of the summer. I’ve been here for four years. It’s been really busy every summer, it’s been great but when we came back it wasn’t looking too good,” said Brandon.
But with the easing of restrictions and more people getting vaccinated, there are more tourists to be found. That’s one of the big reasons why Monday tours are coming back.
“We’re really happy and we feel good about it just because we’ve been seeing an incline in people coming back in the past few months,” said Brandon.
With an updated schedule, things are slowly returning to normal.
“Expect more of the same. Just great tours and spreading the gospel of Muscle Shoals,” said Brandon.
Tickets for tours are $15 and tours are offered every half hour on the hour. You can find more information and book a tour on the studio’s website, linked here.
And in case you’re looking for it on your GPS, the studio deemed, “Muscle Shoals Sound Studio” is actually located in Sheffield.
