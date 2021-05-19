Rosa Parks Day Committee calls for Mayor Battle’s resignation again

He sent us this statement, it reads, “I am disappointed the members of the Rosa Parks Day Committee have chosen to end productive dialogue. We had a good conversation last Wednesday and were set to meet again this week to collaborate on solutions for a better Huntsville. Progress is difficult without dialogue. This administration will continue to communicate with all interested parties seeking to build bridges and make this community and our police department the best they possibly can be. We look forward to many more productive meetings with our community partners.” – Mayor Tommy Battle.