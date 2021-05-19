Muscle Shoals school district offers students 12 and up COVID-19 vaccine

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Muscle Shoals City School students had the chance to get their vaccines at school today.
School leaders partnered with Helen Keller Hospital to make it happen.
With parental consent, students ages 12 and up could get their vaccine at Muscle Shoals High School. The library at Muscle Shoals High School turned into a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the day.
One of the first students to get the shot was Braden Mauldin.
For him, getting the vaccine is very personal.
“Well, my dad has been in the hospital for a little over 170 days with the coronavirus. I just felt like it was the best thing that I could do to keep me safe and keep the people around me safe and get it to hopefully return back to normal so life returns to how it used to be,” said Mauldin.
Things haven’t been normal for students for a while, that’s why senior, Reagan Huguley, decided to get her vaccine.
“It’s hard to say that COVID hasn’t affected us so I believe, especially going to college these next fours years, as soon as we can all get vaccinated and get this out of our lives then I think it’ll make a huge impact, so that’s why I decided I wanted to be apart of that impact,” said Huguley.
About 50 students rolled up their sleeves to get the vaccine today.
Huguley said she’s glad the clinic is so accessible and for that reason she’s encouraging others to get the vaccine too.
“We don’t need to take that opportunity for granted because there’s tons of people in this world that are fighting and really advocating to get this vaccine and here it is at our school. So I think that’s really awesome that they brought it to us,” said Huguley.
The lead nurse at Muscle Shoals High School said that they’ll send out reminders for the second dose.
That clinic will also be held in the library.
