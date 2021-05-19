Man accused of causing a 2018 fatal wreck while intoxicated testifies in court

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Trial continues in Limestone County for a 2018 fatal car wreck. Scotty Moss is accused of killing Jason Reed and injuring his then 16-year-old stepdaughter.
Prosecutors say Moss was speeding at over 100 mph and claim his blood alcohol was twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.
Trial began on May 18. After opening statements, prosecutors called on multiple witnesses including the 16-year-old, now 18-year-old, who was injured in that wreck. The next day, it was the defenses’ turn.
One of the witnesses was the man in the passenger seat of Moss’s car at the time of the accident. He testified that there was no way Moss was traveling at over 100 mph like prosecutors claimed, despite data provided from the crash analysis.
The passenger also said Moss did not seem intoxicated at all before he was driving. Then, Moss himself took the stand.
Moss took responsibility for what happened and became very emotional while testifying. Moss said his mental state after the accident was “indescribable.”
Some of Reed’s family members say they are ready to see this case be over, and want to see Moss in jail for what he did.
