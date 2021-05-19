8K new apartment units under construction in Madison County as occupancy rates are record high

Huntsville is booming and the wait list for an apartment in the area continues to grow
By Caroline Klapp | May 19, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 11:07 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We all know the Rocket City is booming which means finding a place to live is becoming a challenge. That’s why apartment companies are building as fast as they can.

Right now, there are 8,000 new units under construction in Madison county.

The occupancy rates and rent growth rates are the highest they have ever been, so if you see a place you like, act fast.

There are 11 new apartment complexes in Madison County that are beginning to lease units at market-valued prices.

But David Wilson with Berkadia Real Estate Advisors says Huntsville’s rental rates are still much cheaper than other major markets.

“I think those are going to lease-up very well. I think we’re going to probably have 2,700 units total this year delivered. Next year we’ll probably have 4,000 units total delivered. We’ve got a window that’s very tight, so if you can find something, jump on it,” Wilson said.

Read the full list of the new apartments leasing right now and ones under construction:

NEW CONSTRUCTION, NOW LEASING

1. The Avenues- Madison

2. Virtuoso Living – By Providence

3. Villas at Kelly Springs- North Huntsville

4. The Collins- Near Mid City

5. Henry House at Clift Farm

6. Alexandria- Madison

7. Revere at River Landing- Madison

8. The Station at Clift Farm

9. Cottages at Old Monrovia

10. FarmHaus by Watermark- Madison

11. Zen Garden- Madison

UNDER CONSTRUCTION ( Not leasing yet)

1. Chase Creek

2. The Eclipse at Big Spring Park

3. Encore MidCity

4. Villas at Nature Walk

5. Anthem

6. 101 Elliston

7. Palmer House

8. Aurora

9. Constellation

10. Research Station

11. Mosby at BridgeStreet

12. Cottages at Oak Grove

13. Edison

14. The Foundry

15. Metronome at Mid City

16. The Views at Chase Creek

17. Twenty Twenty at Providence.

18. The Kelvin

19. No Name- Hays Nature Trial

20. Argento at Oakland Springs

21. No Name- Novare Apartments

