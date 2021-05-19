8K new apartment units under construction in Madison County as occupancy rates are record high

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We all know the Rocket City is booming which means finding a place to live is becoming a challenge. That’s why apartment companies are building as fast as they can.
Right now, there are 8,000 new units under construction in Madison county.
The occupancy rates and rent growth rates are the highest they have ever been, so if you see a place you like, act fast.
There are 11 new apartment complexes in Madison County that are beginning to lease units at market-valued prices.
But David Wilson with Berkadia Real Estate Advisors says Huntsville’s rental rates are still much cheaper than other major markets.
“I think those are going to lease-up very well. I think we’re going to probably have 2,700 units total this year delivered. Next year we’ll probably have 4,000 units total delivered. We’ve got a window that’s very tight, so if you can find something, jump on it,” Wilson said.
Read the full list of the new apartments leasing right now and ones under construction:
NEW CONSTRUCTION, NOW LEASING
1. The Avenues- Madison
2. Virtuoso Living – By Providence
3. Villas at Kelly Springs- North Huntsville
4. The Collins- Near Mid City
5. Henry House at Clift Farm
6. Alexandria- Madison
7. Revere at River Landing- Madison
8. The Station at Clift Farm
9. Cottages at Old Monrovia
10. FarmHaus by Watermark- Madison
11. Zen Garden- Madison
UNDER CONSTRUCTION ( Not leasing yet)
1. Chase Creek
2. The Eclipse at Big Spring Park
3. Encore MidCity
4. Villas at Nature Walk
5. Anthem
6. 101 Elliston
7. Palmer House
8. Aurora
9. Constellation
10. Research Station
11. Mosby at BridgeStreet
12. Cottages at Oak Grove
13. Edison
14. The Foundry
15. Metronome at Mid City
16. The Views at Chase Creek
17. Twenty Twenty at Providence.
18. The Kelvin
19. No Name- Hays Nature Trial
20. Argento at Oakland Springs
21. No Name- Novare Apartments
