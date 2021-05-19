Huntsville officer convicted of murder still employed, Rosa Parks Day Committee still asking for Mayor Battle to resign

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - City leaders are pushing for answers after discovering a police officer convicted of murder is still employed.
On May 7th, Huntsville police officer William Darby was convicted of murdering 49-year-old Jeffery Parker in 2018 after a week-long trial. Darby bonded out that same day and days later it was confirmed he was on paid administrative leave.
On May 14, many leaders from around Madison County met with Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle regarding Darby’s conviction. Battle is currently facing tough criticism from much of the public for a statement he released after Darby’s guilty verdict.
“While I respect the jury’s opinion, I disagree with the verdict,” Battle said. “We recognize this was a hard case with a lot of technical information to process. Officer Darby followed the appropriate safety protocols in his response on the scene. He was doing what he was trained to do in the line of duty. Fortunately, Officer Darby has the same appeal rights as any other citizen and is entitled to exercise those rights.”
Huntsville Police Chief McMurray released a similar statement, “We are in the first stages of shock. While we thank the jury for their service in this difficult case, I do not believe Officer Darby is a murderer.”
A few days later though, Mayor Battle amended his earlier statement.
Since then, State Representatives Anthony Daniels, Laura Hall and The Rosa Parks Day Committee of Huntsville-Madison County have released their thoughts on Mayor Battle’s recent actions.
Read the full statement from the Rosa Parks Committee below:
On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, State Representatives Laura Hall and Anthony Daniels, members of the Rosa Parks Day Committee of Huntsville-Madison County (RPDC), Citizens Coalition for Justice Reform, and Pastor T.C. Johnson of St. Luke Christian Church, met with Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and his associate Steve Raby, regarding the affirmation of convicted murderer Huntsville Police Department Officer William Darby, by the mayor and HPD Chief Mark McMurray. During that meeting, Mayor Battle agreed to recant his affirmation of Officer Darby and had the following statement emailed to RPDC media liaison David Person: “I respect the decision of the jury. I respect Officer Darby’s right to appeal.”
The next day, Mayor Battle granted an interview to AL.com’s Paul Gattis during which he contradicted Wednesday’s statement. “I stand on both statements,” Battle told Gattis, referring to his initial affirmation of Officer Darby and the statement he sent to David Person.
The Rosa Parks Day Committee is profoundly disturbed by the Mayor’s renewed affirmation of Officer Darby, and believe it reflects poorly on the city of Huntsville – especially as its role in state and national affairs continues to grow. We also believe that his alignment with Officer Darby raises questions about the Mayor’s understanding of our justice system and respect for the rule of law – and undermines the credibility of his own designation of Huntsville as an inclusive community via his “One Huntsville” campaign.
The committee also wonders how the Mayor’s endorsement of a murderer will affect Huntsville’s quest to be the headquarters of the highly anticipated Space Command. How will it be interpreted by the federal officials who are still debating what community is best suited to be Space Command’s home?
In light of the Mayor’s reversal of his commitment to our committee last week, we don’t believe we can dialogue with the Mayor in good faith at this time. So we will not be meeting with him on Thursday, May 20th at 9:30 a.m. as had been scheduled.
Further, the Rosa Parks Day Committee reinstates its call for the resignations of both Mayor Tommy Battle and HPD Chief Mark McMurray due to their support of convicted murderer Officer Darby. Additionally, in light of the recent report submitted by the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council, as well as the comments by the Mayor and
HPD Chief, we call on the Department of Justice to investigate the Huntsville Police Department for civil rights violations, discriminatory practices and malfeasance.
Read Mayor Battle’s full response below:
“I am disappointed the members of the Rosa Parks Day Committee have chosen to end productive dialogue. We had a good conversation last Wednesday and were set to meet again this week to collaborate on solutions for a better Huntsville. Progress is difficult without dialogue. This administration will continue to communicate with all interested parties seeking to build bridges and make this community and our police department the best they possibly can be. We look forward to many more productive meetings with our community partners.”
