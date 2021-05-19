Rosa Parks Day Committee’s message to Mayor Battle regarding Huntsville officer still employed following murder conviction

The Rosa Parks Day Committee is profoundly disturbed by the Mayor’s renewed affirmation of Officer Darby, and believe it reflects poorly on the city of Huntsville – especially as its role in state and national affairs continues to grow. We also believe that his alignment with Officer Darby raises questions about the Mayor’s understanding of our justice system and respect for the rule of law – and undermines the credibility of his own designation of Huntsville as an inclusive community via his “One Huntsville” campaign.