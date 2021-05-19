HPD: Drunk driver fails to move over for stopped Police SUVs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police officers have a message: MOVE OVER.
Tuesday night, two DUI Task Force officers were conducting a traffic stop on South Memorial Parkway. One officer was outside of the vehicle they pulled over. Another officer was in his patrol SUV.
That’s when a driver rear-ended one of the officer’s patrol SUVs and caused it to collide into the other officer’s SUV in front of it.
One SUV was severely damaged, but thankfully, the officer was not inside when it happened. However, the second officer who was inside his patrol SUV had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. WAFF is told the officer has been released from the hospital and is doing okay.
The driver of the vehicle who failed to move over was transported to the hospital and was later booked into the Madison County Jail for driving under the influence of alcohol. It has not yet been released who the driver involved was. WAFF has reached out to the Huntsville Police Department for more information.
Moving over for stopped emergency vehicles on the road is a law in Alabama. In 2021, seven police officers across the country have died in vehicle crashes.
