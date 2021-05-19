Hazel Green community lifting up family after 13-year-old dies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over the weekend, a 13-year-old was killed riding his bike after he was struck by a car. Now, the Hazel Green community is coming together to support the family.
2 Chicks on a Roll, a restaurant inside Hazelmart along Highway 231, is raising money from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 19. Ten percent of sales will go back to the family during those three hours. The restaurant also has a donation bin sitting out for anyone who would like to give to the family.
Co-owners Robbie Norman and Debra Nadwodny say they grew up in Hazel Green and know Taylor’s grandmother. They say this is the least they can do.
“Just walk in, drop some money in the bucket, walk out, say hi to us. Whatever you need to do. You do not have to purchase our food. Of course, we would like for you too. It is all about, tonight, showing this family how much Hazel Green supports them and loves them,” says Nadwodny.
2 Chicks on a Roll has also posted the GoFundMe supporting the family on its Facebook page if you cannot make it out to Hazel Green.
Also happening tonight, there will be a vigil for Taylor starting at 7:45 p.m. at Billy Hunter Park.
WAFF’s Kailey Schuyler will be at the vigil tonight and with a full story on the evening tonight on WAFF 48 News at 10.
