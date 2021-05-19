Hartselle Tigers lose championship in extra innings following controversial call

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle Tigers baseball team rushed the field following what the team believed to be a dramatic finish to an emotional season.
However, a controversial call sent the game into extra innings and led to a late Faith Academy surge. Hartselle would lose the final game 14-8 at Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium.
Faith Academy dominated Hartselle in a 10-1 win during the first game of the championship series on Tuesday. Hartselle responded Wednesday morning with an 8-3 win over the Rams.
The controversial call would come at the end of Game 3. Both teams were tied 7-7 at the midpoint of the 7th inning when a Hartselle sacriflice fly appeared to give the third-base runner the go-ahead to score and secure a 8-7 victory. However, the umpire ruled the runner left the base early.
Faith Academy would score 7 runs in the extra inning to win the 6A state title.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.