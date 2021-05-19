Family, friends remember young family killed in I-565 wreck five years later

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been five years since three people were killed on I-565 by a person driving on the wrong side of the interstate.
WAFF 48 talked to Shellie Kioutas, mother of Hannig and grandmother of Hayden. She said it has been difficult, but she is thankful to see so many friends and community remember her daughter.
“It’s a hard day,” said Kioutas.
Shellie Kliotas will never forget the day her own family members were killed.
They were traveling on I-565 on May 16, 2016 when Carai Cortez struck their vehicle driving the wrong way. According to police records, his blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit.
But Kioutas holds on to the last memory she had with her daughter and grandson.
“I feel like yesterday was harder because it was the last time I spoke to her. I got to facetime her and see Hayden do his first, and last, unfortunately, t-ball practice,” said Kioutas.
Hannig’s friends shared precious memories and pictures on Facebook as they remember her personality, laughter and reputation as a loving friend.
“It means a lot because you really just want your child to be remembered to know that their life had meaning and their life was meaningful to just more than you,” said Kioutas.
Kioutas said 5 years later, her family is still finding ways to heal and navigate through life.
“Her brother was only 15 when it happened so it had such a huge impact on his life. Her sisters and everybody is all spread out and everyone is trying to find themselves without her and she was the oldest, so she was the leader the one that everyone looked up to,” said Kioutas.
Kioutas said the family is taking a trip to eat and shop at some of Hannig’s favorite places to celebrate her.
A scholarship fund will also be set up in the fall at the YMCA in South Huntsville in Hannig’s honor to support single mothers.
