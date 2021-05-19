Early morning fire destroys mobile home in Toney

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - An early morning fire destroyed a house trailer in Toney.
According to Meridianville Fire Chief Brandon Burgess, the call for the mobile home fire on Schooner Trail came in around 1 a.m.
Chief Burgess said 75% of the trailer was engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived at the scene. The mobile home was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Toney and Hazel Green Fire Departments also assisted with the fire call.
The mobile home is considered a total loss.
