Dept. of Education announces free online summer school programs for K-12

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Do you feel like your student fell behind this year?
Well if so, there are free resources available this summer to help get them back on track.
The Alabama Department of Education is offering free learning resources for all K-12 students.
Starting today, parents have access to online resources to advance their children’s reading, math and science skills.
State Superintendent, Dr. Eric Mackey, says after the year students went through, creating at-home learning opportunities for students will be vital this summer.
And one local mom of three agrees.
“All it’s going to do is add value to what they already know, probably polish off and refine anything they already know and hopefully kids that are struggling, get them ahead and caught up. I feel like everybody should grasp on to something like that,” Christine Patterson said.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.