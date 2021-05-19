Dangers at John Hunt Park bike trail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re on your side with a warning about a bike trail. A resident says the five mile trail at John Hunt Park in Huntsville is dangerous.
We took that concern to city council member Bill Kling.
The trail has recently been widened. People cut down small trees and saplings, but left dozens of spears protruding from the ground.
WAFF talked to Bob Lewis, who has spent 16 weeks trying to to find a solution.
Bob likes taking his dog for walks at John Hunt Park. He’s not the only one who enjoys the great outdoors. The path is also used by people on bikes, which is why Bob is worried about sharp tree branches protruding from the ground.
“If a child on a bicycle from three feet above fell on it, it’s not going to get their foot. It’s capable to go through some ribs or come up under their chin as they fall to the ground. I hope these kids are gonna be wearing helmets I think they are,” said Lewis.
He says there are dozens of dangerous tree branches along the trail. The park he loves, reminds him of a war zone with booby traps.
“I’d like to mention Punji sticks and Vietnam. If anybody that sees this will just Google that it will give them a good example of what’s been left here and why I think they shouldn’t be left here,” said Lewis.
He put up markers indicating some of the dangerous areas. He says he’s talked with city leaders for months and hasn’t gotten anywhere. We reached out to the city council member Bill Kling. The park is in his district.
“We would’ve liked to of had it taken care of earlier, but again it’s been bad weather for a long time, then with the coronavirus, there’s been a curtailing of some of the maintenance work but hopefully we can get this taken care of in the very near future,” said Kling.
Bob says all it would take for someone to fix the dangerous bike trail is for employees to cut from the very bottom, when removing the brush and saplings.
He hopes it will happen before summer when more people use the trail.
