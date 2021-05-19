Crime of the Week: A credit card crook

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s the oldest trick in the book, stealing someone’s credit card and going to town on it.
Enjoy that meal at your favorite restaurant, but don’t let your guard down! The Crime Stoppers are looking for a person who went on a spending spree after swiping someone else’s credit card.
Huntsville police say this week’s suspect grabbed a woman’s card and made a beeline to the Walmart on Sparkman Drive. But, he didn’t just commit fraud at Wally World! Investigators say the accused thief charged his way across town.
Do you recognize him? Video surveillance shows the suspect leaving the store, eventually heading off in a white, large body sedan.
If you have a tip that leads police to this suspect, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.