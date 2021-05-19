Clouds early this morning before we clear out and warm up

From here on out we will be in a cruise control patter. High pressure should bring us plenty of sunshine for the end of the week and into the weekend with a nice warm up as well. Temperatures will likely make the upper 80s on Friday with the 90s likely one of if not both days this weekend. The quiet pattern persists into early next week as well, but rain chances may try and make a comeback by the middle to end of next week. Great pool weather for sure!