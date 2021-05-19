Clouds early this morning before we clear out and warm up

Happy Wednesday! Get ready for the warmth and sunshine!
If you are a fan of warm and sunny weather, then the next week is the week for you! We are seeing some clouds out there this morning with the mid to upper 60s across the Valley. These clouds will linger into the middle of the day and afternoon but expect more sunshine as we get to the later afternoon as well. Temperatures will be a bit warmer today as well, climbing into the low to mid-80s!
From here on out we will be in a cruise control pattern. High pressure should bring us plenty of sunshine for the end of the week and into the weekend with a nice warm-up as well. Temperatures will likely make the upper 80s on Friday with the 90s likely one of if not both days this weekend. The quiet pattern persists into early next week as well, but rain chances may try and make a comeback by the middle to end of next week. Great pool weather for sure!
