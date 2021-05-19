Bank Independet Shelter Share going on now

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We want to remind you about an initiative to benefit animal shelters happening this week throughout north Alabama.
It is Bank Independent’s 8th annual Shelter Share Drive! The money raised goes toward resources for the shelters.
Now through May 21, you can drop off donations at any Bank Independent sales office or Pet Depot location.
You can donate pet food, kitty litter, leashes, paper towels and more. Bank employees will deliver those donations to animal shelters across the valley.
Last year, Shelter Share distributed more than 4,000 items and 1,400 in donations to shelters.
You have until Friday to donate!
