Amazon Fulfillment Center bringing 500 jobs to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Amazon Fulfillment Center coming to west Huntsville is bringing 500 full-time jobs to the area. The center will be in charge of picking, packing, and shipping larger and bulkier items like patio furniture and outdoor equipment.
Bethany Shockney, President and CEO of the Limestone County Economic Development Association says the opportunities won’t stop there.
“There is that multiplying factor. So 500 jobs also mean that there will be more people and families,’ says Shockney.
Mayor Tommy Battle says Huntsville is a good fit to partner with Amazon the world changes how it does business. Dr. Wafa Orman, UAH associate dean of the college of business, agrees with Battle saying we need to keep up with the times.
“We have changed our habits and I think a lot of that is going to stay with us. I think the part of online shopping that we liked. I think everyone including Amazon is betting that we are going to keep doing that.”
Dr. Orman and Shockney say it will not be difficult to fill these open positions even with the current workforce crisis.
“Amazon will pay what it takes to hire 500 people,” says Orman.
“This particular company will require different skill sets than you would typically have in an assembly process, such as Mazda Toyota. This can attract a whole different group of people,” says Shockney
Now the question everyone is asking, will locals get packages faster? That question still remains unanswered.
