ALEA investigating after suspect shot dead at end of police pursuit in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating after they say a suspect was shot dead by officers at the end of a police pursuit up I-65 that ended off an exit in Blount County.
Around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, ALEA troopers were called to assist with a vehicle pursuit involving the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Adamsville Police, and Hayden Police.
When the pursuit ended at exit 284 off Interstate 65 in Blount County, officials say the suspect - identified as 32-year-old Timothy James Hogland of Adamsville - exited his vehicle and attempted to carjack a motorist.
That’s when ALEA says law enforcement officers shot Hogland. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said one of their deputies, who was not seriously injured, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Moon said the suspect rammed into the deputy’s vehicle at least once.
ALEA officials say after their investigation is complete, their findings will be turned over to the Blount County District Attorney’s office.
