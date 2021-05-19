Alabama Shakes drummer facing a child abuse charge can now see children again

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Shakes drummer Steve Johnson is accused of child abuse and violation of a protection order. A bench trial on May 19 was scheduled to address a potential violation of Johnson’s protection order.
Johnson’s defense team says the state asked for a continuance, which the judge granted. However, there is still an update. Johnson’s team says he will be able to see his child who he has not seen in over a year.
The defense team says his visitation rights were restored after further discussion with the state. According to a motion filed, the child involved in the protection order stated he misses his father.
The new date for the trial is now set for August. Johnson’s defense team states the issue stems from a Facebook message written by Johnson., and they are confident he will be found not guilty of violating a protection order.
”It’s one page it’s a very kind loving message that was sent to his son and you know, it’s a message that any father that misses his child would send to that child and we look forward to the court seeing that,” said attorney Marcus Helstowski.
Attorney Nick Lough says this case has gotten national and international attention considering he is a Grammy-award-winning artist.
“Because of his status, a lot of people have a lot of eyeballs on this case and we’ve had a lot of support from the community and we hope that support continues because these cases are not over but, there’s a lot of momentum going right now,” said Lough.
A separate trial for Johnson’s child abuse charge is set to begin in a few weeks. Johnson’s team says that charge revolves around a spanking incident and adds Johnson maintains his innocence.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.