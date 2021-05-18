Workers from around the country help paralyzed contractor fulfill job

“I went to Facebook and said, Hey guys, I know this is the busiest time of the season for us, but this is the time we show we are different from everybody else in the industry,” Dela Cruz explained. “In 24 hours I had more than 25 guys lined up from Rhode Island down to Florida coming in and just saying, yes we will be there, we will drive, we will fly, we are just going to be there. That’s the kind of group we have.”