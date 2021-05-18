Workers from around the country help paralyzed contractor fulfill job

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One north Alabama man can truly say he is “a man of his word,” thanks to volunteers from across the United States.
Dave Stoup owns of Primarily Ponds in Owens Cross Roads. Unfortunately, he was in a serious car accident that caused him to be paralyzed.
Before the accident, Stoup already was in a contract to build a water feature for a couple for their wedding anniversary.
Due to the accident, Stoup is not able to complete the project himself.
The homeowner, Jay Mckee, insisted Stoup not to worry about it, but Stoup told Mckee he is a man of his word and called in a favor.
Geovanny Dela Cruz is the Regional Manager at Aquascape, he was one of many there to help.
“I went to Facebook and said, Hey guys, I know this is the busiest time of the season for us, but this is the time we show we are different from everybody else in the industry,” Dela Cruz explained. “In 24 hours I had more than 25 guys lined up from Rhode Island down to Florida coming in and just saying, yes we will be there, we will drive, we will fly, we are just going to be there. That’s the kind of group we have.”
The crew of around 30 people knocked out the project in just two days.
A Go-Fund-Me has been set to help Stoup with his medical bills.
