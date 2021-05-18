Voting restoration bill stalls at end of Alabama legislative session

“For someone who owes a couple of hundred dollars in fines and fees, it may not be a big deal, but for many Alabamians, it may not be a big deal,” Clarke said. “But there are many Alabamians who owe thousands of dollars of fines and fees and we don’t believe that should be an obstacle to keep someone from voting. If they are out and working into their community and paying towards their debt meaning they owe their fines and fees but for a period of one year, they’ve made regular payment.”