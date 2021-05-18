Trial kicks off for 2018 fatal car wreck case in Limestone County

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man charged with murder in a deadly car wreck is on trial today. Scotty Moss is accused of killing Lloyd Reed while driving under the influence in 2018.
The courtroom was crowded with friends and family of Reed. The trial began this morning with opening statements from the prosecution and defense.
Jurors also saw horrific photos of the accident scene and victim. Prosecutors say that Moss was driving drunk at over 100 mph when he crashed into Reed’s car. They also say that Moss’s blood alcohol was twice the legal limit.
Multiple witnesses took the stand including Lloyd Reed’s 18-year-old stepdaughter who was injured in the same crash. Moss also faces an assault charge for the 18-year-old’s injuries.
Moss’s defense attorney told the jury that Moss will testify and will take responsibility for what happened. However, that attorney says that Moss should only be found guilty of criminally negligent homicide.
WAFF will continue to bring you updates on this case and the verdict.
