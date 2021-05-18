Spotty rain today with hotter temps ahead

A few widely scattered showers will be possible through the evening with skies staying mostly cloudy, lows will be mild in the middle 60s.
Some sunshine is expected early in the day Wednesday before skies gradually clear out, high temps will be back above average in the middle 80s. A large upper-level ridge will build over the eastern half of the United States leading to a hotter and dry weather pattern. Thursday and Friday will be sunny with temps in the middle to upper 80s, humidity levels will start to creep up as well.
Next weekend is looking hotter with highs near 90 degrees for Saturday and Sunday, humidity will be higher but still not at Summer humidity levels. According to our climatology numbers, we typically see our first 90 degrees day the last week of May so we are on track. The warmer than average trend will continue into next week with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
