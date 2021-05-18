SPOTLIGHT: Alabama A&M’s bowling squad bowls more than strikes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2020-2021 lady bulldogs bowling team is crushing it both in and out of the lanes. The team had a combine GPA of 3.34 overall this past school year.
Here’s a breakdown: Senior Daphne Price, Junior Taese Davenport, and Sophomore Montaya Walton led the way bringing in a 4.0 GPA in at least one of the school semesters. Price did it in both! Freshman Asya Wright was not far behind having her highest GPA in the fall of 3.61.
Sophomores Kimberly Mann and Kelecia Orange finished with a 3.34 and 3.32 GPA respectively. Sophomore Nariya Jackson finished her spring semester with a 3.17.
Despite multiple cancellations in their bowling season, the ladies still made the trip to Dallas this year for the 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference Bowling Championships. The ladies concluded their most unique bowling season back in April after falling in a double elimination round to Alabama State and Texas Southern.
