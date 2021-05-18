President Biden wants 30% of land conserved by 2030, local farmers say they need incentives to join

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The Biden Administration’s 30 by 30 plan hopes to conserve 30 percent of the nation’s land and water by the year 2030. Currently, 12 percent of the land is protected, so that means an additional 18 percent would need to be conserved.
“That is twice the size of Texas that you are looking at. That is a lot of Land,” says Stacey Perea. Manager at Redboat Farms.
President Joe Biden’s plan has some landowners around the state concerned. Their concern is focused on a new push to tackle the climate crisis. The executive order was initially signed on January 22. On May 6th, the Department of Interior released a 22-page document called Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful. The document outlines steps to preserve key areas on the land and in the seas to restore biodiversity.
Robert Dillon, Senior Advisor at ConservAmerica says this is an ambitious goal. It will increase access to outdoor recreation and create more parks, but it will need to incentivize private landowners to make this a reality.
“Approach it in a way that incentivizes private landowners to do conservation. Rather than just taking the land and sticking it in the federal inventory where we have to pay for it,” says Dillon.
Many in the agriculture industry are all for conserving land but want clear details before they buy into 30 by 30. The Managers at Redboat Farms in Fort Payne say federal regulation on private land won’t work.
“Land is independence. It just doesn’t make sense for the government to control that much land,” says Perea.
Joshua Marsh, Co-owner of Rocket City Mushrooms, says a tax deduction for all the costs that go into farming would help.
“Especially a small business owner, farmer, that I am myself. The biggest thing is the taxes that are involved in all of this. The land taxes are crazy especially here in Madison County, " says Marsh.
Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful document says there will be yearly updates released to the public. The first will come at the end of 2021.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.