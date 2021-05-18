No concerns over O’Neal Bridge after I-40 crack in Memphis

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Right now, the I-40 bridge connecting Memphis and Arkansas over the Mississippi River is closed because of a huge crack.
Monday, a state inspector was fired after video from his 2019 inspection clearly showed the crack forming. This situation is calling into question the structural integrity of other bridges.
The O’Neal Bridge in Tuscumbia is 82-ears-old, more than 30-years-older than the I-40 bridge. Right now, there are no plans for an emergency inspection, according to our partners at the Times Daily.
Local transportation officials say there is no need to worry, though.
In 2017, a 13.4 million dollar rehab project was finished on the O’Neal Bridge. Dal Ogle, the maintenance engineer in the Transportation Department’s Tuscumbia Office said the bridge got an exceptional amount of inspection and maintenance during the project.
Ogle said the O’Neal Bridge is on a two-year inspection cycle and will be inspected again this upcoming September. Ogle added there aren’t any issues with the Singing River bridge to report either.
He said there are also “citizen bridge inspectors”. People like fishermen or towboat operators who cross under bridges and may send in reports if they see anything they find unusual.
