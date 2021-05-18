$72 Million allocated for Madison County Commission from federal government

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - How would you spend $72 million? That’s what members of the Madison County commission are currently debating.
The money is from the federal government as a result of the coronavirus relief bill.
The county will receive $36 million this year and $36 million next year. It sounds like a lot of money, but commissioners say there are also a lot of needs.
“We see growth throughout the county in Huntsville and unincorporated areas. We know we have travel problems and we need to address those with safer roads to cut down on travel times,” said Commissioner Craig Hill.
The commissioners we talk to agree, infrastructure projects are one of their main priorities. It will take a lot more than the new funding to improve all the roads throughout the county.
“You start talking about a road project and they’re 7, 8 or $10 million to widen the road or $300,000 to $400,000 to improve an intersection, it doesn’t take long to go through $36 million. We have to make sure we’re doing it right,” said Commission Phil Vandiver.
One project being discussed is paying millions of dollars to renovate the Madison County Courthouse to increase the number of courtrooms.
Madison County commissioners Craig Hill and Phil Vandiver say they’re not in a rush to make big decisions with the $72 million.
“With good planning, we will get good projects. I think the Commission will take time to do the planning, do the research and get going in the right direction we need to to get the most bang for our buck,” said Commissioner Hill.
“A lot of different options out there for us to look at. As we slowly look at it make sure we’re doing it right,” said Commissioner Vandiver.
The commission has until 2024 to determine how to spend the money. It’s important to note, the rescue plan also lays out where the money can be spent. It’s designed to address the pandemic’s economic fallout.
