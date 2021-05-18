Long-term care facilities continue to head towards normalcy

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Long-term care facilities had to essentially shut down to the public in the midst of the pandemic. Then, people in nursing homes were some of the first to start receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.
A trend of lower cases and the return of in-person visits are helping families reconnect after months of separation.
John Matson from the Alabama Nursing home association says the numbers are headed in the right direction.
“Cases are down, they’re staying down, and vaccines are up. Currently, cases of COVID-19 in Alabama nursing homes are down 98 percent from their peak in December of 2020,” said Matson.
Limestone Lodge Assisted Living facility administrator Jessica Kitchens says her staff can once again welcome visitors inside. The return of in-person visits means the world to her residents.
“They seem a lot happier now because that isolation from their families was a lot because they’re used to seeing them at least weekly if not every day,” said Kitchens.
Dexter Pugh’s mother has been a resident at the Lodge for four years.
“When the strict regiment came in of no visits and we had to visit at the window, it was almost like somebody was kept in a prison cell, I hate to say it that way but, that’s what it was,” said Pugh.
Pugh says it was a tough time for him and his mother.
“When you’re used to hugging someone and you can’t give them that hug, it’s miserable,” said Pugh.
Now, he can visit frequently and even go into the room where she lives.
“The mental aspect for all of us has been so much better,” said Pugh.
Many nursing homes across the state are now hiring more staff to meet the increased demand of visitors and new residents.
