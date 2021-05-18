Jackson County Rescue squads receive thermal imaging, night vision equipment

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - New, life-saving, equipment is now in the hands of Jackson County first responders.
Two rescue squads received thermal imaging equipment to help with nighttime operations.
Members of Scottsboro-Jackson County Rescue and the Rosalie Rescue Squad were presented with $10,000 worth of thermal and night vision equipment. The teams frequently respond to calls for help from hikers, swimmers and people trapped by storm debris.
Eddie Tigue is the Captain of the Scottsboro Jackson County Rescue Squad. He said this new equipment will save his team precious time when responding to an emergency.
“Because we will go out and look for someone in the wilderness and they are injured, and they can’t respond back. With this we may be able to respond back quicker also tornado areas we get a lot of people injured in those we can locate people a lot quicker with those,” said Tigue.
The Tides Foundation grant also included a cash donation to the county’s Emergency Management Agency.
