Golden Tigers Champions again

Barnett, who finished 3-for-3 and was named the 5A series MVP with five hits in the two games, started the rally with a two-out triple down to left center and Hatton then delivered a slicing triple that fell just out of the diving reach of right fielder Jax Carlton to drive in the tying run. Hatton, who finished the season with three straight successful pinch hits, scored on a perfectly executed suicide squeeze bunt for a hit by Grayson Thorpe to give the Golden Tigers its first and only lead of the game. Reliever Reed Hill pitched the top of the seventh – yielding one hit – a towering 395-foot double Pike Road DH Iverson Hooks that hit the top of wall in left center field just a couple of feet shy of a game-tying home run. Reed then struck out two to seal the win. It was his second save of the series and seventh of the season.