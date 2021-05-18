DeKalb County man wanted for attempted murder taken into custody

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man wanted for attempted murder was arrested after he led police on a chase in DeKalb County Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies say Jeffery Epps of Dawson had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for shooting an Albertville resident on April 26. WAFF is told the victim was severely injured.
Through investigation, Epps was developed as the suspect and on Tuesday, Albertville Police Department received a tip he had been at a home on County Road 52.
A Special Response Team was headed toward the home when Epps left before they could arrive. However, it didn’t take long for them to find the subject driving in the area.
Investigators attempted to pull Epps over on County Road 44 when he sped away and led them on a short chase. Investigators eventually caught Epps and took him into custody where he was later turned over to the Albertville Police Department.
Epps is currently in the Albertville City Jail under a $100,000 bond with the possibility of moving to the Marshall County Jail.
Police say he could face additional charges for leading investigators on a chase.
