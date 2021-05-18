Colbert County High marching band invited to Pearl Harbor commemoration

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County High School marching band has an opportunity of a lifetime this December. The band has been invited to perform at December’s Pearl Harbor commemoration, but it needs some help raising the funds for the trip.
According to our news partners from the Times Daily, Band Director Logan Pouncey said the trip would cost an estimated $120,000 for airfare, food, hotels and other expenses to fly the band out to Hawaii.
“I was very surprised when I got the call that we were chosen to represent the state of Alabama on this day,” Pouncey said.
Sadly, Colbert County High School is located in what is considered a low-income area. Many parents could not afford to send their children to Hawaii. The school’s marching band includes 41 members, with 14 auxiliary members.
Pouncey said that the marching band consistently receives superior ratings at competitions. The symphonic band has also done well at state competitions.
If the band travels to the event, the band would perform with the Armed Forces Band during the ceremony, march in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade and perform a concert in front of the battleship U.S.S Missouri.
“Honestly, this was starting to look like a pipe dream, but a community member came up to donate $50,000, if we could get another $50,000 in pledges and donations,” Pouncey said.
Donations can also be mailed to the school. All donations are tax-deductible.
