A carbon copy of Monday today with more clouds & seasonal temperatures

We are waking up to another warm morning across the Tennessee Valley today. Temperatures are into the mid to upper 60s for many with mostly cloudy skies. As we move through the rest of the day today, we will see the clouds persist, very similar to Monday, and some sunshine peak through at times as well. Temperatures in the afternoon will be into the low 80s for most folks. There may be an isolated shower or storm this afternoon, but it is more likely that you will stay dry than see rain today.