C-Store Master opening new Huntsville location with robot workers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new 130,000 square foot warehouse is getting closer to completion in Huntsville. When it’s finished, the ones working inside won’t be people, but robots!
The building will be home to C-Store Master, a local company providing products to convenience stores, nationwide.
WAFF got a hard-hat tour of the store on Tuesday.
A majority of the new warehouse on Mastin Lake Road will be filled with robots doing much of the work.
C-Store is expanding from its warehouse on University Drive in Huntsville that’s less than a quarter of the size of the new one.
The company’s CEO Sharan Kalva says C-Store has grown quickly since it was created five years ago.
“Two of the business owners had convenience stores and said why not have a distribution center ourselves to fulfill to our friends and family and the buying grew organically to now serve over 3,000 independent stores and 5,000 chain stores across the country,” Kalva explained.
However, don’t let the robot thing fool you, Kalva says they won’t be getting rid of any employees. They’re able to bring their entire staff from the previous warehouse to the new one.
