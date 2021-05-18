Alabama Veteran Honored with Mobility-Equipped Vehicle

UNION GROVE, Ala. (WAFF) - Wounded Warriors Family Support presented a U.S. Army veteran with a Ford F-150 XLT mobility-equipped vehicle as part of its Mobility is Freedom program.
Matthew Akin is medically retired from the U.S. Army, where he served on active duty from 2004-14, according to Wounded Warriors. Akin was deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan, prior to a medical retirement.
Akin was severely injured in April of 2013 when he stepped on a victim-operated Improvised Explosive Device. Wounder Warriors tell WAFF Akin sustained amputation of his left leg and left hand.
Following Akin’s discharge, he retired to northern Alabama near the Redstone Arsenal in his wife’s hometown to help raise their four young children – Kelsey, Keagan, Kilian and Kamille.
