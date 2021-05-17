Warm & dry stretch for much of the workweek

It’s a warm and partly cloudy start to the day out there with temperatures into the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. That is just about normal for this time of the year, and we are in for a typical May 17! A mix of sun and clouds are likely for much of the Valley today with temperatures into the low to mid 80s everywhere. Wind will be breezy again today, gusting from the south at 10 to 25 mph. Those gusts will bring in a little more humidity, which sadly will climb all week long. There may be a chance at an isolated shower or storm late in the day for Northwest Alabama, but the majority of the moisture should stay to our west.