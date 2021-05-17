Town Madison expecting almost $1 billion more investments soon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Toyota Field, where the Trash Pandas play, is in the Town Madison development.
There’s a lot that will be built around it over the coming months and years.
The area is 530 acres.
Toyota Field is the crown jewel that will connect the existing businesses and homes and bring in close to $1 billion worth of investments coming soon.
“There’s over $500 million worth of investment that’s already happened here between the residential and commercial. But there will be another $800 or $900 million that will come here in the next year to 18 months,” said Breland Companies Spokesperson Joey Ceci.
As you drive around Town Madison, you will see heavy duty equipment moving dirt, contractors building homes and businesses; you’ll also see finished products like massive apartment complexes, homes, and of course, Toyota field, home of the Trash Pandas.
“Town Madison is a 530 acre development. At this point we’ve only really started developing about 190 of those acres,” said Ceci.
One of the big construction projects currently underway is for another massive apartment complex.
The spokesman for the developer Breland Companies, says when it’s all done, there will be more than 1,000 apartments for people to live in, and hundreds of homes.
When it comes to eating out, they’ll have plenty of options.
“We have a new restaurant right here behind me it will be a Moe’s that’s under construction. You have J Alexander’s under construction, Outback Steakhouse under construction, we’ve announced the new Chipotle, so you’re gonna have all these options and everything very walkable,” said Ceci.
“Town Madison is just one more opportunity for residents to find choice. It’s one that as it continues to grow. however will bring large revenues to the city, to our school district. It’s a work in progress that we continue to see really positive results on,” said Madison Mayor Paul Finley.
Something a lot of people got excited about at Town Madison is a planned Margaritaville Hotel.
We’re told ground could break on that later this year.
