State lawmakers consider bill prohibiting transgender thearpy for minors

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Will state lawmakers prohibit gender change therapy for minors, or won’t they? That’s the question on Monday as a bill prohibiting transgender treatment for minors can still be passed.
The bill would make it a felony for doctors to treat transgender minors with hormonal therapy, puberty blockers, or surgery to help their transition. Supporters of the bill claim minors are not ready to make decisions like these at a young age. Critics believe the bill discriminates against transgenders.
Lori Ellison with Rocket City Pride said this is a conversation for a child, parent, and doctor to have. Ellison feels this bill would stop a child from being whom they really are. She said puberty blockers are simply a delay and someone can stop taking them at any time.
“It’s dangerous to our community when we put regulations in place where we allow lawmakers to make decisions about healthcare for patients,” Ellison said. “There are experts in those fields and they are doctors and other medical providers who should be making decisions about healthcare.”
Others weighing in on the bill said we don’t know enough about the lifelong damage caused by puberty blockers.
Another controversial bill that lawmakers debated over this session will go into effect July 1st, according to Governor Ivey’s office. This bill will ultimately prohibit transgender students from playing on non-coed sports teams that do not align with the gender of their birth certificates. It specifically deals with school sports in public schools grades K-12.
For example, this bill would prohibit a transgender female student from playing on a female-only team. Senator Garlan Gudger said he wholeheartedly supports this bill. Senator Gudger said someone who is born a male has physical advantages such as more muscles and a bigger body. He said this bill addresses a safety issue.
“You don’t need to be able to have a biological male playing against females because the playing field is not level,” Senator Gudger said. “There’s a disadvantage to female athletes. So this bill not only protects female athletes physically but on the same fairness level they have to compete on every day.”
When asked if there are cases of this happening in the state, Senator Gudger said yes.
“This is happening more and more every year so we want to go ahead and set a precedence up front,” Senator Gudger said.
Ellison said this bill is heartbreaking and does nothing but discriminate against transgender students.
“We are disguising this by saying well children can play on co-ed teams,” Ellison said. “We also say they can play with the team they were assigned to at birth and that also puts them in a situation to be bullied or forced to come out because they don’t present in the same gender expression as the team they are playing for.”
Senator Gudger said he feels this bill will also ensure there’s a fair playing field when it comes to playing for an athletic scholarship.
“The biggest thing to remember is anytime we are trying to take a small population and regulate their rights whether it’s healthcare even recreation it’s completely rude and it’s discrimination,” Ellison said.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.