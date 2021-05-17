A State Education Fund is going towards technology at Scottsboro City Schools

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Schools around north Alabama are getting some extra funding! That’s thanks to the State Education Trust Fund.
$674, 224 is going to the Scottsboro City School system. It’s funding from the Education Trust Fund meant for advancement and technology.
“When you get it three to four years in a row you get excited to do some things with that money to conserve some of your local money,” said Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes.
Reyes said some of the funding boosts will go towards new school buses.
“But what you’re seeing with your bus fleet most people are now moving from just buying a regular bus to a bus with air condition. So normally we would pay about $85,000 for a bus, but now with AC added now you are looking at about $100,000 per bus,” said Reyes.
New chrome books are also on the school system’s shopping list.
“Normally you rotate through those chrome books in 3 to 5 years if you’re like our system with 2400 kids that’s almost $300 per chrome book so you can see 300 times 2400 you can see every 3 to 5 years you’re going to make a substantial investment in terms of replacing those devices,” said Reyes.
Superintendent Reyes said the money should arrive this summer.
