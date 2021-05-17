Over 1K Bob Jones, James Clemens seniors attend graduation cermonies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thousands of people in Madison have a reason to celebrate!
More than 1,000 students from Madison City Schools are officially high school graduates.
Graduates from Bob Jones and James Clemens High Schools filled Alabama A&M’s stadium Monday night.
“It’s been a crazy year for sure but I’m really excited to graduate today. I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time,” Bob Jones graduate Georgia White said.
“I’m vaccinated so I can kind of go on with my life a little bit more,” White added.
The two ceremonies looked more like traditional graduations because masks were optional.
Bob Jones graduate Dwight Ware’s family told WAFF they’re thankful they were able to get vaccinated before graduation.
“We’re glad we made the trip in. it wasn’t an option. We had to be here. Instead of having that zoom graduation, we’re able to be there in person,” family member of Ware said.
Ware’s mother, Sharonda, says it’s been a tough year and she couldn’t be more proud of her son.
“There were a lot of times when I could tell the kids were struggling with the work they had to do especially him and he’s not one to admit weakness. But there were just times when there were a lot of academic struggles and emotional struggles. And I’m just glad we made it through,” Sharonda Ware said.
Through all those challenges, Dwight Ware says he’s walking away with greater knowledge.
“I learned the importance of being committed to what you do and giving it your best effort.
“Everybody has just been so supportive and wonderful and I’m just really grateful. And his dad, he wants to thank his dad.”
