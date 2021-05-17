More than 37K fans attend Trash Pandas first home series

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Trash Pandas opening series at Toyota Field is in the books and the team has a lot to celebrate.
The team has a five-game winning streak and fans packed the new stadium.
For the first six games at Toyota Field, more than 37,000 fans bought tickets and sat in the stadium.
“We have to be one of the most highly attended teams in the country because we are at 100% capacity and most teams are not at 100%. They may have bigger ball parks, but we packed them in more than probably any team in the country,” said Trash Pandas General Manager Garrett Fahrmann.
Some of the people who packed the seats for the first week and came out to cheer on the home team included Madison Mayor Paul Finley.
“I came to five of the six games. Each time that I came we saw different things, but the one thing I saw was so many smiles and so many families. This is what it’s all about, bringing baseball back to the Tennessee Valley,” said Mayor Finley.
In addition to the team’s success, there’s a lot more to celebrate.
The parking situation improved after the opening night. The management team opened three entrances, and changes will once again be made for the next home game.
“We’re going to try to have another entrance just for season pass holders which will allow for people to get in here even faster,” said Fahrmann.
Another change the Trash Pandas are looking to make is hiring more staff.
There are still more than 40 jobs available.
“We are looking for our game day staff employment. We’re looking for ushers, ticket takers, parking lot attendance and concessions,” said Fahrmann.
When it comes to Toyota Field and the Trash Pandas, it’s more than just a game of baseball, it’s also a big investment from the city of Madison.
Mayor Paul Finley says he will know the results of the team’s audit in a couple of days.
“We meet internally with our audit team tomorrow. By the end of this week, we should have final numbers that are plus or minus what were presented on the 25th,” said Mayor Finley.
The Trash Pandas next home game will be Tuesday, May 25th at 6:35.
