The Kaiden Garner Project hosting child abuse prevention walk-a-thon in Sheffield

SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A walk-a-thon will be held this Saturday in Sheffield to raise awareness for child abuse following the death of a 3-year-old boy who was killed in August 2020.
The event will be held in memory of Kaiden Garner at 9 a.m. on May 22 in Avalon Park. Event organizers said the walk will begin at Helen Keller Hospital. There will be guest speakers in attendance, activities for kids and free food, according to the event flyer. This event is free of charge.
“3 million child abuse cases are reported each year, if we could help save the life of just one child, we’ve accomplished our goal,” said a representative with the Kaiden Project on a Facebook post.
Face masks and temperature checks will be required. For more information on this event contact WZZA radio at 256-381-1862 or Kaytrina Simmons at 256-349-3879.
