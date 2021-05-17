Jury selected for Scottsboro murder trial

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Jury selection started on for a murder trial in Jackson County.
Brandon Blaine Berry is charged with murder and kidnapping of a man with autism in 2018. He is accused of killing David Christen Lorenzo Rivamonte and burying his body.
The jury will be charged with deciding whether Berry is guilty of murder.
According to investigators, Rivamonte had autism and had just met Berry no long before he was killed. In a preliminary hearing for the case, an investigator testified that Rivamonte told Berry he sexually assaulted a 10-year-old.
That’s when investigators said Berry tied Rivamonte in a chair and assaulted him.
A witness also testified in that hearing that Berry took Rivamonte away and shot him in the head.
Rivamonte’s body was found on September 14, 2018. Berry was arrested just six days later.
He has insisted he did not commit the crime and did not know the victim.
Opening statements will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Attorneys said they expect a verdict by next week.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.