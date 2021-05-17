Franklin County Sheriff’s Office K9 Mambo receives body armor donation

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Police officers aren’t the only ones who need protection. K9 Mambo with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office can serve and protect in style with his new body armor.
Jeff Trainor of Charlton Massachusetts donated a bullet and stab protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Incorporated to the Sheriff’s Office. The gift is embroidered with a special message from Trainor.
Vested Interest in K9s, established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 4,275 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million. This was made possible by both private and corporate donations.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed while certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
Vested Interest in K9s accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.
Vested Interest in K9s provides information, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org You can also mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, Massachusetts 02718.
